Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NiSource by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 6,169,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,942. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

