Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. 1,890,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.