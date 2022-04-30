Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.24 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.03. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $394.64 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

