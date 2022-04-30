Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $631,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,697,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 224,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,475,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $30.28 on Friday, reaching $531.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.