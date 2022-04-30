Amica Retiree Medical Trust Makes New $508,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 47,420,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,659,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.