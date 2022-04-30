Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,007 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 45,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.53.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.