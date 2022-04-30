Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 611 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 1,511,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,131. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

