Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 334,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

