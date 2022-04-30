Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.