Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 65,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,340,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Amyris by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,404,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 984,804 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Amyris by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.