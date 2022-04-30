Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report $50.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $268.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

