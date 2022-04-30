Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

