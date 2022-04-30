Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

INTC traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,566,700. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 141.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.