Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.95. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $769,286. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.