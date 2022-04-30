Analysts Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Root posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

