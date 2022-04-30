Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. 1,672,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

