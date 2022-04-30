Analysts Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $6.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $6.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $12.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 310,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,138. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

