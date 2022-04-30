Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.56). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

ASMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 160,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 540,423 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

