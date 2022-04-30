Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Calix posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 599,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Calix has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

