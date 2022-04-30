Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cogent Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

