Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $173.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $695.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $827.67 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.74. 174,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.49. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

