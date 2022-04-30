Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post sales of $332.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.31 million and the highest is $372.02 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $163.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 285,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

