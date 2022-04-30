Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.92. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 7,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

