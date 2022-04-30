Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $45.31

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

