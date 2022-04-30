Analysts Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target at $32.33

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. American Software has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

