Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $6.28

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE:ASC opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.