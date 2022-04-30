Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $79.63

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $49.51.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.