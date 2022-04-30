Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $79.63

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.