Analysts Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Target Price at $19.96

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 407,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,239. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 93,331 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

