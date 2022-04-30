Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $96.30

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

DAR stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

