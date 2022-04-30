Analysts Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) PT at $22.00

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 809.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 533,809 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 100.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

