Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $68.76

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 279,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,737,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,702. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.