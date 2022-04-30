Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $107.73

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,254.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. 2,268,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

