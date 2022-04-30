Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $20.56

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 1,836,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,163. Navient has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 19.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.