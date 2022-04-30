Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 772,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

