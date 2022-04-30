Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $46.17

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

