Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.