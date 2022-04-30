Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,909. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.