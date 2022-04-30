Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 376,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

