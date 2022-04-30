Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $208.40

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.56. 236,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.