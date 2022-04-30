Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $50.71

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

