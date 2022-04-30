Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $100.35

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in YETI by 17.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in YETI by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in YETI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 345,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,847. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. YETI has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

