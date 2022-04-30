Analyzing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($1.92) -12.61 SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 3.83 -$68.74 million ($2.48) -1.49

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -32.45% -28.23% SQZ Biotechnologies -253.68% -47.47% -28.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.79%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 984.01%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

