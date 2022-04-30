Analyzing TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27% TSS -4.73% -55.69% -7.92%

4.1% of GBT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 3.33 -$33.93 million N/A N/A TSS $27.41 million 0.31 -$1.30 million ($0.07) -6.17

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

GBT Technologies beats TSS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About TSS (Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

