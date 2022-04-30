Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Achieves $599.24 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $599.24 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,692,645 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

