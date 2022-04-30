Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FINS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 38,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,638. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

