Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FINS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 38,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,638. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.