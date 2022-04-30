Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 118,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81.
Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)
