Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 118,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81.

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

