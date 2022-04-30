ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $58.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 271,101 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 299,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 87,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.