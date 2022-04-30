Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,341,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,268,994 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.33.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

