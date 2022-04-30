ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $60,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.69. The stock had a trading volume of 545,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

