Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,517. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.